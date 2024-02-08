Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $92.35 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.18% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $92,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth $204,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $80.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

View Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.