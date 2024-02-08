Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $94.02 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,144 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.60% of TriNet Group worth $94,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TNET opened at $114.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.66. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,226 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $132,015.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,226 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $132,015.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,184 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

