Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 204.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.31% of Biogen worth $114,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $240.54 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

