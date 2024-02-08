Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,376 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.82% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $99,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

