Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.13% of Legend Biotech worth $125,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.41.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

