Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.82% of Evergy worth $95,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Evergy by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

