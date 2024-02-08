Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,002,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,258 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.56% of Invesco worth $101,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -148.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

