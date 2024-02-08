Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 524,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $103,223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.23% of Norfolk Southern at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $250.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.45 and its 200 day moving average is $215.72. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.80.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

