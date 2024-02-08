Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 176,948 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,948 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.19% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $118,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ASND opened at $139.29 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $144.95. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average of $104.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

