Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 286,076 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 286,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.13% of Chemours worth $88,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 80.5% in the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 356,728 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 27.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

