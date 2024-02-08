Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 286,076 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 286,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.13% of Chemours worth $88,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 80.5% in the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 356,728 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 27.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chemours Price Performance
Chemours stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chemours
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.