Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 62,243 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.18% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $92,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $7,049,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIN opened at $78.47 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

