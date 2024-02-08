Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 89,063 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,322,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,063 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Shopify worth $126,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $85.19 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

