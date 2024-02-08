Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,676,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.74% of Corebridge Financial worth $92,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,302 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $13,805,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,946,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corebridge Financial Stock Performance
CRBG opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
