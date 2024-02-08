Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 552.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,241 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.48% of HubSpot worth $118,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $609.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.32 and a 12-month high of $635.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.77.

Get Our Latest Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.