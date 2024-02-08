Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of Montreal worth $127,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after buying an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMO opened at $91.76 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.1137 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

