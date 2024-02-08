Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,971,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.10% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $99,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRC shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

