Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.32% of Henry Schein worth $128,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.26 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

