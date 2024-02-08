Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.62% of Ameren worth $122,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ameren by 136.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Ameren by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,235,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

