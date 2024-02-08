Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 110,409 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $90,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.4 %

SPGI stock opened at $459.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.38. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

