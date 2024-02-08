Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,169,851 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,192,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.64% of ChampionX worth $113,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 391.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 108.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.