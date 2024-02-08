Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 13,472 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.08% of Red Rock Resorts worth $131,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

