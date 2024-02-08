Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,540,340 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540,340 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Brookfield worth $85,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

