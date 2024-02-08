Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 356,074 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,074 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.80% of Encompass Health worth $121,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,333,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,156,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

