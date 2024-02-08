Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,411 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.48% of Eversource Energy worth $96,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ES opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

