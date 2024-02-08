Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 44,886 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,073,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,886 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.88% of Albertsons Companies worth $115,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

