Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 511,408 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511,408 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.80% of IDEX worth $126,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.22.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $222.42 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $231.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.83 and a 200 day moving average of $209.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

