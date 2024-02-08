Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 549,696 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,963,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549,696 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 6.81% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $88,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,070,000 after buying an additional 385,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 77,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,423,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 456,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

ESRT opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

