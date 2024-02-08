Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 77,119 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.28% of Nutrien worth $86,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Nutrien by 31.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.



Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

