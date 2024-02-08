Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $107.28 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,643,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.43% of DraftKings as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $7,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,476,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,055,566.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $7,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,476,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,055,566.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,704,384 shares of company stock worth $102,747,642 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Argus raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $42.63.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.