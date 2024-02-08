Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.24% of MetLife worth $113,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

