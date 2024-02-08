Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,546 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.03% of Element Solutions worth $96,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $101,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. UBS Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

