Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,218,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.08% of Red Rock Resorts worth $131,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

