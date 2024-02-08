Mastercard Incorporated (MA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on May 9th

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $16.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

MA stock opened at $461.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $463.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

