Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 875 ($10.97) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday.
Mattioli Woods Price Performance
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
