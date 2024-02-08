Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Mattioli Woods Price Performance
Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 590 ($7.40) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 609 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 586.23. The company has a market cap of £306.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.15).
About Mattioli Woods
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mattioli Woods
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.