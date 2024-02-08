Mattioli Woods’ (MTW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 870 ($10.91) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 590 ($7.40) on Tuesday. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £306.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 609 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 586.23.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

