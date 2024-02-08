McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $515.58

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $515.58 and last traded at $515.16, with a volume of 72751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $507.94.
MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
