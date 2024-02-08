Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $599.60

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 599.60 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 596.50 ($7.48), with a volume of 83596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596.40 ($7.48).

Melrose Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29,820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 568.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 523.23.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Heather Lawrence purchased 7,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £38,775 ($48,608.50). In other news, insider Heather Lawrence acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £38,775 ($48,608.50). Also, insider David Lis sold 21,400 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £115,988 ($145,403.03). Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.