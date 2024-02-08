MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MLNK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MeridianLink

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

MLNK stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. MeridianLink has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $247,804.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,110.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $247,804.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,110.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 398,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 373,637 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,416,000 after acquiring an additional 298,686 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,769 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 160,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.