Merus Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Merus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merus’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. Merus has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Merus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Merus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Merus by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

