MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.09

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.09 and last traded at $62.40, with a volume of 5632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

MGE Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5,333.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MGE Energy by 16,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

