MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Up 2.0 %

MSTR opened at $508.01 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $727.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $553.20 and a 200-day moving average of $447.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total transaction of $507,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,902.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total value of $507,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,902.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $41,965,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.