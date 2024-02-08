Mizuho Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $95.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.56.

Shares of EW stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,577,163,000 after buying an additional 325,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

