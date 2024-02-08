Mizuho Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $434.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $430.00 to $434.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $433.14.

LIN opened at $416.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.99. Linde has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

