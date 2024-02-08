Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on March 22nd

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2,283.33 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.54. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 65.50 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 77.50 ($0.97).

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The fund prefers to invest in media & entertainment, commercial & professional services and information technology. The fund invests in management buyouts in small to medium sized unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The fund prefer to invest in majority stakes.

