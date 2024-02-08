Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on March 22nd

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2,283.33 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.54. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 65.50 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 77.50 ($0.97).
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Company Profile
