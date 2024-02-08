Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Purchases 61 Shares

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 61 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($189.65).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Peter Duffy purchased 54 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($187.51).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Down 1.0 %

LON:MONY opened at GBX 247.60 ($3.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 212.80 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.64) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 288.75 ($3.62).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

