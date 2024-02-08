MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $457.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.82 and a 200-day moving average of $381.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $463.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total value of $2,627,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,915,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total transaction of $2,627,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,915,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,777 shares of company stock worth $33,554,031. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

