Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $606.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $645.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.73. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $655.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,496 shares of company stock worth $101,797,797. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

