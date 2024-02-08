Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.92.

Shares of MPWR opened at $645.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $655.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.73.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,496 shares of company stock worth $101,797,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,573,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

