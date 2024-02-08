MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $881.11

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 881.11 ($11.05) and traded as low as GBX 865 ($10.84). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 865 ($10.84), with a volume of 3,619 shares.

MS INTERNATIONAL Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 881.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 765.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,106.90 and a beta of 0.04.

MS INTERNATIONAL Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,809.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MS INTERNATIONAL

About MS INTERNATIONAL

In other MS INTERNATIONAL news, insider Michael J. Bell sold 3,969 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.03), for a total value of £34,927.20 ($43,784.88). 74.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

